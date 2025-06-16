Monday, June 16, 2025
Coronado Native Outshines Peers at Navy Supply Corps School Graduation

1 min.
Kyle Teachout

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. Kyle Teachout, a Coronado High School Class of 2012 graduate, was honored with the Supply Management Excellence Award during a recent graduation held at the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) in Newport, Rhode Island.

Teachout graduated from Hendrix College in 2016 and joined the Navy seven years ago.

“This award signifies superior performance in the supply management discipline,” Teachout said. “It represents a strong understanding of part/consumable acquisition and management that is critical to a successful operation. While it is merely a foundation to build upon, it signifies that the Navy Supply Corps School is preparing supply officers to make immediate impacts and effectively execute supply chains upon entering the fleet.”

Navy Supply Corps officers play a critical role in ensuring sailors have the equipment and resources they need to maintain readiness and counter global threats.

NSCS, whose mission is to provide students with the personal and professional foundations for success, prepares its graduates to offer global logistics support across the fleet. Following graduation, officers like Teachout are deployed worldwide to put their training into action, contributing to the Navy’s continuous presence around the globe.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

 



CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More