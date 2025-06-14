Avenue of Heroes: William Baughman

Prepared by: Bob Breglio (friend)

Naval Aviation Electrician Chief (AEC) William “Bill” Baughman retired from the Navy on Aug. 31, 2003, after serving for 24 years. Following graduation from Garfield High School in Akron Ohio, Bill joined the Navy on Aug. 21, 1979.

During his naval career, Bill’s shore assignments included Naval Training Center Great Lakes in Illinois; Kadena Air Force Base in Japan; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; the Navy Recruiting District Ohio; Naval Air Station Lemoore in California; and Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. His sea duty assignments included duty aboard the USS Inchon, with VA-22 deploying on the USS Enterprise, on the USS Nimitz during the first Gulf War, with VS-38 deploying on the USS Constellation, and on the USS Kitty Hawk.

As lead petty officer of the USS Nimitz’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department during the first Gulf War, AE-1 Baughman was tapped to lead the jet engine repair shop. He was recognized for his leadership skills and technical expertise. Under his leadership, his jet engine repair team earned commendations from the embarked carrier air group commander and the Nimitz’s commanding officer, for maintaining “100% availability of aircraft engines needed to support the around-the-clock air combat operations.”

Following his retirement from the Navy, Baughman continued supporting naval air operations. He first worked as contract support for Marine Helicopter Training Squadron 303 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, then as a Department of Defense civilian supporting aircraft field operations at the Naval Fleet Readiness Center, NAS North Island. He continues his DoD service at North Island, where he holds a senior production management position responsible for several complex aviation repair operations.

During his active-duty and civilian careers, Bill earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics and aviation safety from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He and his wife, Lourdes, have been Coronado residents since June 1993, and their children are graduates of Coronado Unified Schools. They remain active community members. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and, until its closing in October 2022, actively supported the NAS North Island Chapel. Today, Bill and Lourdes volunteer through various Ministries at Coronado’s Sacred Heart Church.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





