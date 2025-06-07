Monday, June 9, 2025
Military

Avenue of Heroes: George Washington Allen

Prepared by: Darlene Lovell-Parker (liaison) and Marcia Kuenhold (daughter-in-law)

George Washington Allen was born Aug. 7, 1891, and raised on his family’s farm in Yancey County, North Carolina. After completing country school and attending the Stanley McCormack Institute in Burnsville, 17-year-old George set out for Atlanta. Inspired by the military service of his grandfathers, he joined the U.S. Navy, completed midshipman training in Norfolk, Virginia, and was assigned as a seaman second class to the USS Severn, the Navy’s first steel-hulled vessel.

Allen’s assignments spanned the globe, holding positions few can claim. Rising from seaman to admiral, he served aboard vessels powered by sail, coal and oil burners, steam, and witnessed the dawn of nuclear propulsion. During World War I, he served on the cruiser USS Galveston in the China Station Fleet. By 1917, he had been promoted to ensign and was assigned to the battleship USS Wyoming in the Sixth Battle Squadron in Europe. The ship later became the first battleship to transit the Panama Canal. In 1920, he transferred to the destroyer USS Fuller with the 15th Destroyer Division in San Diego under William “Bull” Halsey.

One of Admiral Allen’s most notable assignments was commanding the Mine Sweeping Squadron during D-Day. Operating within range of enemy shore batteries, he recalled, “The first shots fired by the Germans in the Normandy Invasion were at my squadron, aimed at the lead ship – the one I was riding.” His squadron lost the USS Osprey and two men; later, the USS Tide struck a magnetic mine, killing 35. During one attack, Allen was blown from his ship’s bridge but he swam through the chaos to another vessel to continue the mission.

After leading successful mine sweeping operations in France, Allen handed command to the French and joined Admiral Wilke’s staff. Just settling in, he was recalled to Washington to lead a new East Coast minesweeper squadron. Before reporting, he was granted leave, heading to Coronado – only to be redirected six days later to Okinawa.

Among his many honors, he received the Legion of Merit for valor in the East China Sea and the Silver Star for gallantry during the 1944 invasion of France.

For 40 years, Admiral Allen carved his legend across the seas – a distinguished naval surface warrior, a fearless leader, and the embodiment of duty, honor, and extraordinary service.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.
The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.



