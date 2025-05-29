Coronado High Students Gain Real-World Experience Through Sharp Coronado Hospital Internship

This spring, students in Arrielle Luna’s Sports Medicine Capstone class at Coronado High School had the unique opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in a professional healthcare setting through a hands-on internship at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

“Students were able to work directly with hospital professionals, applying what they’ve learned in class to real clinical scenarios – such as suggesting treatment plans for acute stroke patients, recommending rehabilitation exercises following hip replacement surgery, and even interpreting chest x-rays,” explained Luna.

The internship program, which had been on pause due to the pandemic, made a much-anticipated return this year. “We were excited to welcome the students back,” said Mallory Guglielmo, Community Relations Manager at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Sharp Coronado values opportunities to support future health care professionals, and it was a privilege to organize their rotations across departments from the Emergency Department to the Stroke Program, where they witnessed our rapid response team in action. They also explored wellness through our Sewell Healthy Living Center, clinical nutrition, and even got hands-on with the da Vinci surgical robot.”

Fifteen second-year Sports Medicine students participated in the program, rotating through five hospital departments. The experience not only deepened their clinical understanding but also broadened their perspective on the wide range of careers available in healthcare.

“This experience really opened my eyes to all the occupations that help support hospitals and that the field of medicine is not just limited to being a doctor or a nurse. This opportunity has given me an even bigger reason to think of the medical field as a far more appealing path for a future me,” shared CHS junior Selena Clark, who has been taking Sports Medicine pathway classes since freshman year. “I’ve been attempting to learn whether or not I wished to be a part of the medical field after high school so I was overjoyed to have this opportunity to be an intern at Sharp Hospital.”

The internship’s impact was felt on both sides. Wendy Rutherford, BSN, RN, SCRN, Special Populations Program Manager for Stroke and Generational Health, was impressed with the student’s ability to make connections in real time and she shared a powerful moment from the program:

“One time, while a hospitalized patient was having a stroke, a student immediately applied what they had learned from our conversation, identifying the patient’s needs and suggesting a CT scan to assess their type of intervention eligibility.

“Others showed remarkable engagement during our neuroanatomy overview, asking insightful questions and drawing meaningful connections to their Sports Medicine curriculum. When I tested their knowledge with an MRI of a stroke patient, they quickly identified the stroke location and discussed possible symptoms based on anatomy. Their curiosity and ability to synthesize information has been truly impressive,” Rutherford added.

This internship program exemplifies the value of real-world learning experiences in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. “We are grateful to Sharp Coronado Hospital staff and administration for their collaboration and dedication to developing the next generation of medical professionals. We look forward to continuing this partnership for our students in the coming years,” shared Luna.





