Sharp Coronado to use da Vinci 5 Robots Exclusively

To provide the most advanced surgical options to patients throughout San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital has become the first hospital in San Diego – and one of the first in the world – to standardize and exclusively use a fleet of the da Vinci 5 robots from Intuitive Surgical, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery. The da Vinci 5 is the fifth generation of Intuitive’s multiport robotic system, which has been decades in the making and boasts more than 150 enhancements since its last iteration.

“It is an honor to be the first hospital in San Diego and one of the first globally to offer a fleet of the da Vinci 5 robots to further elevate the world-class care we offer to our patients,” says Fahd Benjalil, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Sharp Coronado now offers five da Vinci 5 robots as part of its robotic surgery capabilities.”

Robotic-assisted surgery provides many benefits to patients, including shorter hospital stays; less blood loss, infection and scarring; and faster recovery. In addition to the da Vinci 5 robot’s magnified 3D vision system, improved dexterity and control of the robotic surgical instruments, and the force feedback feel capabilities, this translates into a safer surgery and improved outcomes for patients, with less pain and fewer complications.

“It is very exciting that we get to offer this newest and greatest technology to all of our Sharp Coronado patients,” says Dr. Eric Luedke, a robotic surgeon at Sharp Coronado Hospital and chief of the general surgery division at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “The da Vinci 5 robotic platform has had a major impact on my practice, mainly through improved surgeon ergonomics, efficiency and autonomy. Most importantly, I have seen improved patient outcomes including shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.”

Sharp HealthCare’s dedication to exceptional patient care goes hand-in-hand with its commitment to cutting-edge technology. The health system’s ongoing investment in minimally invasive programs and surgical systems perfectly reflects this vision. Minimally invasive surgery offers a multitude of benefits for patients, including shorter hospital stays, reduced blood loss and scarring, and faster recovery times. This focus on advanced technology ensures a more comfortable and efficient experience for patients, staff, and physicians alike. Learn more about Sharp HealthCare’s robotic surgical options here.

The da Vinci 5 empowers surgical teams to deliver exceptional patient care through the use of:

Enhanced Precision: The da Vinci 5 offers superior accuracy and control, allowing surgeons to perform delicate procedures with unmatched finesse.

Intuitive Tissue Interaction: Force-sensing technology provides real-time feedback on tissue pressure, mimicking the natural feel of traditional surgery and aiding in decision-making.

Streamlined Workflow: The system incorporates workflow enhancements that optimize efficiency and allows surgeons greater autonomy and dexterity during operations.

Personalized Comfort: A redesigned console allows surgeons to adjust their position for optimal viewing and comfort, promoting focus and minimizing fatigue.

Sharp Coronado has established itself as a leader in minimally invasive surgery. Their dedication to excellence extends beyond experience. Sharp Coronado’s expertise has been recognized by the Surgical Review Corporation with a prestigious Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation, solidifying their place among the elite in this field.





