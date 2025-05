Marco Tabet has been appointed the general manager of the Hotel del Coronado.

Tabet has more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, and joins The Del after serving as general manager at Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico.

The appointment comes following a six-year, $550 million renovation project at the hotel.

“His extensive background across luxury Hilton properties worldwide brings invaluable expertise as The Del enters its next chapter,” the hotel wrote in a post on LinkedIn.