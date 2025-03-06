Thursday, March 6, 2025
Sports

Free Junior Tennis Clinics for Ages 11-17 on March 15

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get ready for a day of tennis fun at the Coronado Tennis Center on Saturday, March 15, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Impact Activities’ FREE Junior Tennis Clinics are open to all players ages 11-17, and it’s the perfect chance to improve your skills, have a great time, and train with top coaches.

Whether you’re a first-time player or a returning athlete, we welcome you to join. Don’t worry if you don’t have a racket—we’ll provide one for you to borrow.

Registration is required. Players must sign up through their Impact Activities account to participate. Sign up today at impactca.clubautomation.com or call 619-522-2650 to reserve your spot.

Have questions? Contact Joel Myers at [email protected]. See you on the courts!



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Islander Track Season Opens at Elmer Runge Invite

Community News

Rare Disease Day is February 28 – Local Student Raises Awareness and Funds

Bridgeworthy

Tennis Grand Slam Champ and Rising ATP Stars Receive 2025 BNP Paribas Open Wild Cards

Sports

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Doubles Tennis Mixer to Benefit PAWS of Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Preschooler Spanish Class: ¡Vamos de Viaje! We are going on a trip

Community News

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Sports

SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

More Local News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Community News

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

Islander Track Season Opens at Elmer Runge Invite

Sports

Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Murder, Music, and Mayhem: Coronado Playhouse Presents “Curtains”