Free Junior Tennis Clinics for Ages 11-17 on March 15

Get ready for a day of tennis fun at the Coronado Tennis Center on Saturday, March 15, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Impact Activities’ FREE Junior Tennis Clinics are open to all players ages 11-17, and it’s the perfect chance to improve your skills, have a great time, and train with top coaches.

Whether you’re a first-time player or a returning athlete, we welcome you to join. Don’t worry if you don’t have a racket—we’ll provide one for you to borrow.

Registration is required. Players must sign up through their Impact Activities account to participate. Sign up today at impactca.clubautomation.com or call 619-522-2650 to reserve your spot.

Have questions? Contact Joel Myers at [email protected]. See you on the courts!





