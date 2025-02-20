CSF Golf Cart Raffle Flash Sale – One Day Only

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is excited to announce a Golf Cart Flash Sale on February 20. For one day only, from 9 am to 2 pm, exclusive ticket pricing is offered for the chance to win a brand-new 2025 Evolution Golf Cart by Coastal Carts, generously sponsored by Mullins Orthodontics. This is a perfect opportunity to score a deal and support STEM and Arts education in the Coronado public schools.

During this one-day-only event, tickets will be offered at a special, limited-time rate between 9 am and 2 pm, making it the ideal time to grab your tickets.

Call CSF at 619-437-0273 or visit CSFkids.org to buy your tickets online. The special pricing is only available during this flash sale window.

By purchasing tickets for the raffle, you’re not just entering for a chance to win — you’re ensuring that our students continue to have access to cutting-edge STEM and Arts programs. These programs foster creativity, critical thinking, and hands-on learning that will shape the leaders of tomorrow.

The clock is ticking! The Golf Cart Flash Sale is only available on February 20, 2025 from 9am to 2pm. With every ticket purchased, you’re one step closer to winning a 2025 Evolution Golf Cart—all while supporting our local schools.





