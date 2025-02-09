Coronado Crime Report: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Reckless Drivign

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Arrests:

DUI

Jan. 27: A 27-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.

Failure to register as a sex offender

Jan. 29: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

Driving without a license

Jan. 30: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Outstanding warrant

Jan. 31: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Incidents Reported:

January 25



Stolen vehicle report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Temporary restraining order violation report

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries

Reckless driving

Welfare check

January 26



General disturbance

Welfare check

Harassing/threatening phone calls

January 27

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Burglary report

Noise disturbance

DUI

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Trespassing

January 28



Welfare check (4 incidents)

General disturbance

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Petty theft

Vehicular burglary

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Hit and run, no injury

Reckless driving

Battery

Forgery/fraud report

January 29



Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Identity theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Burglary report

Petty theft report

January 30



Suspicious vehicle

Forgery/fraud

Welfare check

January 31



Traffic accident, no injuries

Grand theft report (2 incidents)





