Sunday, February 9, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Reckless Drivign

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Arrests:

DUI
Jan. 27: A 27-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.

Failure to register as a sex offender
Jan. 29: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

Driving without a license
Jan. 30: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Outstanding warrant
Jan. 31: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Incidents Reported:

January 25

  • Stolen vehicle report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check

January 26

  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls

January 27

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Burglary report
  • Noise disturbance
  • DUI
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing

January 28

  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • Petty theft
  • Vehicular burglary
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • Reckless driving
  • Battery
  • Forgery/fraud report

January 29

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Identity theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Burglary report
  • Petty theft report

January 30

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Forgery/fraud
  • Welfare check

January 31

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Grand theft report (2 incidents)



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

