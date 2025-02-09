Coronado Crime Report: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Reckless Drivign

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.
Arrests:
DUI
Jan. 27: A 27-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.
Failure to register as a sex offender
Jan. 29: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for failure to register as a sex offender.
Driving without a license
Jan. 30: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Outstanding warrant
Jan. 31: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from another agency.
Incidents Reported:
January 25
- Stolen vehicle report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check
January 26
- General disturbance
- Welfare check
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
January 27
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Burglary report
- Noise disturbance
- DUI
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
January 28
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Petty theft
- Vehicular burglary
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Hit and run, no injury
- Reckless driving
- Battery
- Forgery/fraud report
January 29
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Identity theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Burglary report
- Petty theft report
January 30
- Suspicious vehicle
- Forgery/fraud
- Welfare check
January 31
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)