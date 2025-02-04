Tuesday, February 4, 2025
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Opens Friday Night at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

1 min.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Photo by Kel Casey

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) debuts its winter play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” this Friday. The whimsical and imaginative play provides a backstory for the beloved characters of Peter Pan, Mrs. Darling, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook. The play runs February 7-9 and February 14-15 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue.

The production is unique in that it includes students from Coronado High School and Coronado Middle School, in addition to CoSA, according to Kim Strassburger, who directs the play. Ellis Quesada from CMS plays Molly, CoSA freshman Kleber Toala plays Peter, CHS student Luca Morocco plays Slank, and CoSA senior Jess Nelson plays Captain Hook.

Get tickets here.

Photos by Kel Casey.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Photo by Kel Casey
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Photo by Kel Casey
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Photo by Kel Casey
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Photo by Kel Casey

Fly Away with “Peter and the Starcatcher” at CoSA’s Winter Play



