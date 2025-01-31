Business Briefs: Snacks are Back at Lamb’s, Dinky Donuts Closes for Renovation

Refreshments are back at Lamb’s Players Theater

Snacks and drinks are back! During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lamb’s Players Theater stopped selling refreshments before shows and during intermission. Guests can now purchase wine, beer, coffee, and hot chocolate, as well as an assortment of light snacks.

Dinky Donut Shack is closed for renovations

For the time being, runs to Dinky Donut Shack are on pause as the restaurant undergoes a renovation. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Jolie changes its opening hours

Effective now, Jolie will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Oyster Hour is on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.





