World War II Marine and Guadalcanal Veteran Walt Travis Turns 101

World War II veteran Walt Travis recently celebrated his 101st birthday in style with three celebrations: a private family party, an open house, and a community party at Westmont of San Miguel Ranch. Travis, one of the few remaining veterans from WWII remains unwavering in allegiance to his service, and he still participates in Coronado’s Fourth of July and Christmas parades as well as attending the Memorial Day Service in Star Park.

As an 18-year-old marine recruit in 1942, Walt Travis served in the Pacific Theater in Guadalcanal, New Guinea and Philippines alongside the VMF-115 fighter attack squadron led by Medal of Honor recipient Joe Foss. Travis assisted with aircraft maintenance personnel to keep the squadron in the fighting form. Notably, Charles Lindbergh also flew with the squadron.

Travis stays active as a member of the Marine Corps League Coronado Detachment. He attended an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. and continues to attend every San Diego homecoming after each Honor Flight. He is also the unofficial welcome committee for new veteran residents when they move into Westmont of San Miguel Ranch.

Pictured (l-r) Rose Navarrette, Community Relations Director, Jerry Hinton, Walt Travis, Linda Haley and Rachel Hagopian, Community Relations Director. (Westmont of San Miguel Ranch)

When Travis was asked to give advice to youngsters, he said, “I want them to know how important they are, and I encourage them to stay in school to prepare as they are the future leaders of our county.”

 

