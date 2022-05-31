Memorial Day Services Draw Huge Crowd

Memorial Day services in Star Park Monday morning sank home the meaning of “Memorial Day” to nearly one thousand people in attendance.

They filled Star Park, lined the streets and sidewalks, and literally added to the emotion of the event in a way words strain to do justice to. How moving to see such an unbridled display of emotion in this, our veteran-driven community of Coronado.

Since 1932, Coronado has honored Memorial Day as a day to remember our servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country in time of war. The concept of Memorial Day was first created in 1868, at the end of the Civil War. This event was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Coronado Post 2422.





