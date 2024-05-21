Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Community NewsMilitary

Flagg Donates Flags for Memorial Day

2 min.

Memorial Day Service May 27

Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler
Small, decorative American flags such as this one will be seen throughout Star Park at Memorial Day Services Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend. Photo by Joe Ditler.

Memorial Day services will take place Monday, May 27 at Coronado’s Star Park. The event begins at 10 a.m. and lasts about 90 minutes.

This year’s event received a special donation from the community. Flagg Coastal Homes, a local home builder, provided small-scale American flags to be handed out with programs at the event by local Girl and Boy Scout troops.

John O’Brien, a Navy veteran who founded Flagg Coastal Homes, heard about the need for decorative flags at this year’s event and, together with Flagg’s CEO, former Navy SEAL Brian Gilhooly, offered to fund that aspect of this very important event. John and Brian have supported numerous military and Coronado causes over the years.

Brian Gilhooly (left) and John O’Brien, in front of their business, Flagg Coastal Homes. The two Navy veterans funded the gift of 500 decorative American flags for this year’s Memorial Day Services at Star Park. Flagg has built 75 homes in Coronado. Photo by Joe Ditler.

Last year, Memorial Day services involved nearly 1,000 visitors. The first Memorial Day service was held in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers. Memorial Day is a federal holiday and a time when we, as a nation, gather to mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in American wars.

In Coronado, Memorial Day has been held since 1932. Annually, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Coronado Post 2422) hosts an event in Star Park that is attended by military families and veterans far and wide.

This year Memorial Day services will involve a series of tributes beginning with a Call to Order, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem and Retiring of Colors at 10 a.m.

Following the Invocation there is the traditional reading of General Logan’s 11th General Order, which signifies the beginning of Memorial Day and its long history.

The event also includes a reading of the 23rd Psalm, reading of a City Proclamation by Mayor Richard Bailey, recognition of active duty military, veterans, and a guest speaker. This year’s speaker is Vice Admiral Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Memorial tributes are put in place, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. The event closes with Julia Gonzales Price singing the National Anthem, and a Benediction.

Guests are invited to bring their own folding chairs. Some chairs will be made available on a first come basis. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422 invites everyone to their location at 557 Orange Avenue, immediately following the event, to enjoy a light complimentary lunch.

For more information, contact VFW Post 2422 at 619-435-6917.

John O’Brien, of Flagg Coastal Homes, can be seen in the center of the crowd upon arrival of the recent Freedom Honor Flight, honoring Vietnam War veterans. The event, which took place early this month, flew veterans to Washington D.C., to see memorials built in their honor.



Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler is a professional writer, publicist and Coronado historian. Formerly a writer with the Los Angeles Times, he has been published in magazines and newspapers throughout North America and Europe. He also owns Part-Time PR (a subsidiary of Schooner or Later Promotions), specializing in helping Coronado businesses reach larger audiences with well-placed public relations throughout the greater San Diego County. He writes obituaries and living-obituaries under the cover "Coronado Storyteller." To find out more, write or call [email protected], or (619) 742-1034.

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Military Appreciation Month – Local Coronado Navy Kid Promotes to Air Force General

Community News

PAWS Sees Rise in Abandoned Dogs Needing Urgent Medical Care

Community News

Coronado Schools and Community Send 448 Stop The Sewage Letters to Governor Newsom

Community News

Book Launch: “Whatever Happened to Marie?” Written by Vera Christa Doederlein Hastie – May 21

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Draws Huge Crowds; Savory Tastings and Local Art on Tap

Military

Coronado Resident Awarded 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Paddle-Out Scheduled for Pete Johnson – Sept. 30

History

Star Park’s Rainbow Fountain of 1888

People

Coronado Company Ringleader Lou Villar Dies at 86

Obituaries

Frank Marquez (1951-2023)

People

Coronado DJ Celebrates 50 Years

Obituaries

Richard Albert Thibodeau (1935-2023), Beloved Coronado Local

More Local News

Military Appreciation Month – Local Coronado Navy Kid Promotes to Air Force General

Military

Lauren Gilhooly Advances to the State Track & Field Meet in 100 Meter

Sports

Meet the New Principal of Sacred Heart Parish School

Education

Island Express, New On-Demand Electric Shuttle Starts June 4

Community News

Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange Ave.

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Military Appreciation Month – Local Coronado Navy Kid Promotes to Air...