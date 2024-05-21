Flagg Donates Flags for Memorial Day

Memorial Day services will take place Monday, May 27 at Coronado’s Star Park. The event begins at 10 a.m. and lasts about 90 minutes.

This year’s event received a special donation from the community. Flagg Coastal Homes, a local home builder, provided small-scale American flags to be handed out with programs at the event by local Girl and Boy Scout troops.

John O’Brien, a Navy veteran who founded Flagg Coastal Homes, heard about the need for decorative flags at this year’s event and, together with Flagg’s CEO, former Navy SEAL Brian Gilhooly, offered to fund that aspect of this very important event. John and Brian have supported numerous military and Coronado causes over the years.

Last year, Memorial Day services involved nearly 1,000 visitors. The first Memorial Day service was held in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers. Memorial Day is a federal holiday and a time when we, as a nation, gather to mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in American wars.

In Coronado, Memorial Day has been held since 1932. Annually, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Coronado Post 2422) hosts an event in Star Park that is attended by military families and veterans far and wide.

This year Memorial Day services will involve a series of tributes beginning with a Call to Order, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem and Retiring of Colors at 10 a.m.

Following the Invocation there is the traditional reading of General Logan’s 11th General Order, which signifies the beginning of Memorial Day and its long history.

The event also includes a reading of the 23rd Psalm, reading of a City Proclamation by Mayor Richard Bailey, recognition of active duty military, veterans, and a guest speaker. This year’s speaker is Vice Admiral Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Memorial tributes are put in place, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. The event closes with Julia Gonzales Price singing the National Anthem, and a Benediction.

Guests are invited to bring their own folding chairs. Some chairs will be made available on a first come basis. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422 invites everyone to their location at 557 Orange Avenue, immediately following the event, to enjoy a light complimentary lunch.

For more information, contact VFW Post 2422 at 619-435-6917.





