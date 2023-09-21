Paddle-Out Scheduled for Pete Johnson – Sept. 30

PADDLE- OUT FOR PETE JOHNSON

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Pete Johnson died last year after a long illness, and is remembered by many. His family and friends will pay homage to this gifted surfer, beloved Coronado local and noted Chart House restaurateur on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9 am. The event will take place at Shipwreck Beach in Coronado.

Surfers will gather on the beach prior to paddling his ashes into the Pacific. The paddle-out is a spiritual symbol of surf culture. Surfers paddle beyond the breakers and form a circle while sitting on their boards, holding hands, and blessing the deceased in ancient, time-honored Hawaiian tradition.

Parking should be available at two main locations on a first-come basis. Closest to the paddle-out area will be the primary parking lot for the Coronado Shores (Avenida de las Arenas), and the cul-de-sac between the Shores and the Naval Amphibious Base (Avenida Lunar). Some parking will also be available along the Silver Strand if needed (Hwy 75).

If ocean waters remain polluted from Tijuana sewage outfall, signs will be posted on the beach warning not to use the ocean. Those still wishing to paddle out are advised to cover any open wounds and avoid getting your face and hair wet.

Full Obituary on Pete Johnson, June 28, 2022:





