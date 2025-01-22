SunCoast Market Co-op Grocery Now Under Construction in IB

It often takes time and nurturing for a planted seed to grow into something beautiful. After eight years of dedicated work by volunteer members and the financial backing of over a thousand member owners, SunCoast Market is now under construction at the Silver Strand Plaza in Imperial Beach.

While SunCoast Board President Kim Frink is confident the store will open this summer, the Co-op is actively pursuing an additional $600,000 to cover opening inventory, staffing, marketing, and operating cash. Toward this goal, the Co-op has launched the “$1K Club” for those contributing, or pledging, at least $1,000 by April 30 (details at suncoastmarket.coop/event/1kclub).

A Grassroots Effort to Bring Healthy Food to Imperial Beach

The idea for SunCoast Market Co-op was born nearly a decade ago when it became clear that full-service grocery stores would not consider opening a store in Imperial Beach due to the city’s location and demographics. Disappointed but undeterred, a group of IB residents—mostly women—decided to take matters into their own hands. They set out to create a full-service grocery store to serve the community, including those in “food desert” neighborhoods with limited access to fresh produce and healthy food. Through years of hard work, perseverance, and community engagement, SunCoast Market is now under construction.

Why Coronado Should Care and Support

As SunCoast Market Co-op prepares to open this summer, Coronado residents have an opportunity to collaborate with neighbors just down the Silver Strand. While IB and Coronado are separate cities, they are part of the large San Diego metro region and share many mutual interests and concerns.

Joanie and Bill Huck, 39-year Coronado residents and early $1K Members, are enthusiastic supporters of SunCoast. When asked why he chose to support a grocery store in Imperial Beach, Bill shared three key reasons:

Community Building: “Both Coronado and IB are small cities where local businesses are the catalysts for chance encounters and planned meetings with friends. These connections are essential ingredients for building strong, thriving communities.” Pride in Our Military: “Like many others in both cities, I’m a former Navy guy. Coronado and IB are home to many SEAL Team members and other military, both active duty and retired. We’re proud to live in a “Navy Town” that transcends city limits.” Environmental Cooperation: “I’m especially impressed by how the mayors and council members of the two cities have worked together to address cross-border sewage issues affecting both IB and Coronado. Their leadership has secured hundreds of millions of dollars to fund sewage treatment improvements. While opening a grocery store is much smaller in scale, the cooperative efforts between our two cities are inspiring. It only makes sense for neighbors to support neighbors.”

Coronado Cays Meeting on February 1

Since SunCoast Market will be the closest grocery store to the Coronado Cays, the Co-op is especially eager to meet more residents of the Cays. On February 1 at 10 am, SunCoast General Manager Doug Zilm and members of the SunCoast Board will be at the Bahama Village Clubhouse to update interested Coronado residents on the store’s construction and planned opening this summer. All are invited.

How You Can Help

SunCoast Market Co-op has already raised significant funds through grants from the City of Imperial Beach, San Diego County, USDA and other organizations dedicated to improving access to healthy food. However, the Co-op still needs to raise $600,000 for opening inventory, staffing, marketing, and operating cash. Coronado residents can make a real impact by becoming a member-owner of SunCoast, contributing to the fundraising efforts, or joining the $1K Club.

For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, visit suncoastmarket.coop or mail your donation to:

SunCoast Community Fund

P.O. Box 153

Imperial Beach, CA 91933

Together, we can create a stronger, healthier, and more connected community—one that spans from Imperial Beach to Coronado and beyond.

