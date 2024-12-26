Coronado Playhouse to Open 80th Season with “Barbecue”

Coronado Playhouse is kicking off its milestone 80th season with Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue, a play that challenges the expectations of comedy, race, and family dynamics—while reminding us how much more we have in common than we often care to admit. Opening on January 10, Barbecue delivers a sharp, hilarious, and absurd exploration of family secrets, identity, and societal truths. In a time when election results and social media posts seem to amplify divisions in our communities, O’Hara’s play is a reminder that we’re all much more alike than we might think.

The O’Mallery family is the picture-perfect American clan—until they decide to hold an intervention in their backyard barbecue area for their troubled sister, who’s been spiraling out of control. What starts as a family gathering quickly escalates into chaos, with unfiltered emotions, explosive confessions, and a series of unpredictable events that will have you both howling with laughter and questioning the very fabric of our cultural assumptions. At a time when it feels like the chasm between us and the ‘other’ is widening, Barbecue cuts right through that noise. The O’Mallerys are a mirror reflecting all of us—imperfect, complicated, and ultimately, striving for connection.

Barbecue is a rollercoaster of comedic highs and social commentary that examines the stories we tell ourselves about who we are—both individually and as a society. Race, identity, and the pressures of living up to cultural expectations are explored through the exaggerated antics of the O’Mallery family, providing sharp reflections on the ways we define ourselves, our families, and the communities in which we live. “What I love about Barbecue is the introspection it requires the audience to do. You’ll be rolling in the aisles one minute, and the next minute (or when you get home) your inner monologue is like, ‘Wait a minute…’” says Director Kimberly King. “The potential for empathy is astounding.”

As Coronado Playhouse celebrates its 80th season, this bold and timely production is a perfect kickoff to a year of theater that will continue to inspire audiences. So, come for the absurd comedy, stay for the heart-wrenching truths. Whether you’re attending a traditional family reunion or simply seeking a night of sharp humor and cathartic laughter, Barbecue at Coronado Playhouse will leave you with more than just a full belly—it’ll leave you contemplating the intersections of race, identity, and family in a world that needs a bit more understanding.

The show will run from Jan. 10 through Feb. 2, Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

Note: Contains strong adult language/profanity and themes

Coronado Playhouse

1835 Strand Way, Coronado





