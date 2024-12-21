Saturday, December 21, 2024
Coronado Rec’s Winter / Spring Brochure 2025 to be Released Online Dec. 24

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Look for the Recreation and Golf Services e-brochure to be released online on Tuesday, Dec. 24. This special Christmas gift will feature new programs including a Swifties Sing and Dance Class, a musical theater program performing Wicked for 3-7-year-olds, and a program for eight to 16-year-olds performing Alice in Wonderland. There is International Cooking, DIY Decorators, and even a Pet First Aid Class.

To check out these great programs prior to the resident online registration date of January 8 (Jan 15 for nonresidents) go to coronado.ca.us/register.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

