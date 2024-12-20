Friday, December 20, 2024
“Wicked The Musical” – Musical Theatre Program for Ages Three to Seven

Less than 1 min.
Calling all “Wicked” The Musical fans. Join Glinda and Elphaba in the Land of Oz on their journey of good vs evil this winter.

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is casting actors in its Introduction to Musical Theater program on Wednesdays from 4:45 to 5:15 pm for 3-5-year-olds (Preschool Musical Theater) and from 5:15 to 6 pm for 5-7-year-olds (Jr Musical Theater) at the Community Center. Everyone who signs up gets a part in the performance of this eight-week program that starts January 29.

Registration starts January 8 so sign up right away to make sure you have a spot.

For more information call 619 522-7342 or go to coronado.ca.us/register.

 



