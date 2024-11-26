Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Obituaries

Linda Lani Jacobsen (1941-2024)

Submitted by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Linda Lani Jacobsen, 82, of Bozeman, Montana passed away at Highgate Senior Living on November 9, 2024.

Linda was born on December 17, 1941, to Ralph Beck and Marion Garnsey in Honolulu, Hawaii, ten days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She grew up in Honolulu and then Alta Dena, California, before graduating from John Muir  High School in 1959. She had a lifelong love of learning and books and a curiosity which informed her life, leading to multiple career paths and experiences. She worked as a flight attendant for Western Airlines, at Jet Propulsion Laboratories (JPL) in the 1960s, and went on to earn multiple advanced degrees while pursuing a career in technical editing and teaching at the community college level. She earned a B.A. in Business from University of Redlands, an M.A. in English from University of San Diego, studied at Cambridge University, and an M.L.A. from Duke University. She also authored a historical fiction book titled “Suspended” about the culture of the Hawaiian islands during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Throughout her life, Linda lived in various parts of the country, but felt most at home near the ocean in Hawaii and Southern California, including raising her two sons in Coronado. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and gardening, especially caring for and tending roses. She was a lifelong dog owner and loved sharing a cup of tea or a nice meal with friends and family.

In addition to learning and writing, her other great passion was her family. Linda is survived by her sons, Erik Jacobsen (Ali, spouse) and Brent Jacobsen (Lindsay, spouse), four grandchildren (Juniper, Jack, Yazzi and Alex), and one great grandchild (Roman).

Linda will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery in a private family ceremony.

 



