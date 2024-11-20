Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Military

Support the Enlisted Project’s ‘Sharing the Joy’ Initiative Aims to Bring Cheerful Holiday Season to Local Military Families

2 min.

Through Nov. 22, donors can ‘adopt’ local junior enlisted military and veteran families, helping to ease holiday financial stress and bring smiles to those in need.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The holidays can be a magical time, but for military and veteran families, the season often comes with added stress. To help ease the financial strain, Support the Enlisted Project’s (STEP) “Sharing the Joy” holiday program matches junior enlisted military and veteran families with donors to help make their holiday wishes come true.

One of the organization’s flagship annual events, the 2024 “Sharing the Joy” campaign aims to assist 300 junior enlisted military and veteran families this year. The registered families complete a holiday wish list that STEP shares with individuals and corporate donors who then have the opportunity to shop to fulfill the items on their adopted family’s list. Military families (E1-E6 enlisted) or recently transitioned veteran families (within 18 months of separation) can apply to participate in the “Sharing the Joy” program through Nov. 30, 2024.

When they sign up to help, donors can choose the size of the family they support and the amount they wish to spend. STEP welcomes donors from across the county – individuals, businesses, churches, and community organizations – and asks them to register online to adopt a military family by Nov. 22, 2024, to allow ample time for family matching and gift delivery.

Gifts for adopted families must be received at STEP’s distribution warehouse in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego (9915 Businesspark Ave., Suite A, San Diego, CA 92131) by Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Donors using the Amazon wish list will be able to send the items directly to STEP.

Wish list items include gifts that seem out of reach for parents and families, including board games, handheld blenders and mixers, and more.

“Beyond the usual stressors unique to military life—frequent moves, deployments, unreimbursed expenses, and low pay—holiday spending can strain tight budgets and worsen anxiety at a time that should be happy,” says STEP CEO and Co-Founder, Tony Teravainen. “Our ‘Sharing the Joy’ campaign helps young military and veteran families experience the wonder and excitement of the season more fully, and allows parents the opportunity to not worry about making their children’s holiday wishes come true. For those who volunteer to serve and protect our country, they deserve that and more.”

STEP is a nonprofit organization created by military veterans to provide financial support services for young military and veteran families, helping them build budget plans to reduce stress and achieve goals—during the holidays and year-round. A community-funded organization, STEP has positively impacted over 290,000 military lives since its inception in 2012.
STEP’s Emergency Financial Assistance program helps young military and veteran families establish or enhance their financial security, offering more than a band-aid solution to a personal financial crisis. The program includes a social worker—who is also a certified financial counselor with lived military experience—who works one-on-one with military and veteran clients to tackle their unique financial circumstances.
STEP helps families grow the confidence and skills to improve their financial wellness permanently, helping to combat food insecurity, homelessness, mental and physical health conditions, suicide, and other crises through counseling, education, and financial support.
For more information on STEP’s “Sharing the Joy” program, visit www.teamstepusa.org/sharingthejoy.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Navy Fires Two Local Leaders, One Stationed in Coronado

Education

Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Military

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, November 2

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Congratulations to Winners, and Thank You for Support

Letters to the Editor

Island Express Discontinued for Now

Community News

2025 Orange Avenue Banner Program – Applications Open for Local Nonprofits

Community News

Imperial Beach Pier Maintenance Project Begins Nov. 18

Education

Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

Community News

Start Spreading the News: CSF Online Auction Open for Bidding

More Local News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CHS Robotics Kicks Off Season Strong

Education

The Psychology of Weight Loss: Coronado Health Coach Breaks it Down

People

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

On the Best CHS Girls Volleyball Team in Ten Years, Maybe Ever

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of...