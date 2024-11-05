Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is proud to honor Veterans via “Salute to Veterans Programming” on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library.

CIFF is hosting three military programs – two feature length documentaries and a track of military focused short films:

Veterans are free to attend and tickets have been generously underwritten through the 2024 Coronado Community Grant.

TICKETS





