Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is proud to honor Veterans via “Salute to Veterans Programming” on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library.

CIFF is hosting three military programs – two feature length documentaries and a track of military focused short films:

Veterans are free to attend and tickets have been generously underwritten through the 2024 Coronado Community Grant. 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

