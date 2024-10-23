Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

The Coronado Coven gathering of witches brought Halloween spirit to the streets of Coronado with more than 50 witches parading through downtown and visiting a number of local businesses on Oct. 12. The coven started with just nine women, led by Becky Geiss, and has grown through the years reaching over 250 women in 2019. 25 years after the first meeting of the witches, the coven leadership changed hands, with Becky Geiss turning over the broom to Becky Rivera.

Sue Shirey, one of the original witches, continues to enjoy this event and said, “It’s such a fun way for grown ups to play dress up and let loose for a day. Becky Rivera has taken over the event this year and although I’m listed as co-host this event is 100% Becky! Her creativity and attention to detail are over the top so prepare to be blown away and have a simply magical day.”

Becky loves Halloween and really enjoyed coordinating with the local businesses, saying, “The local businesses that participated were amazing hosts! They went above and beyond to make sure that the witches had a great time. They were a pleasure to work with and I thank you for making my vision come to life. It really does take a village to pull off an event like this.”

The witches met at 11 am and started their parade by walking across Orange to the boardwalk in front of the Hotel del Coronado. After initial photo opps, they began visiting local participating businesses including Emerald C Gallery, Stake, True House, Garage Buona Forchetta, Little Frenchie, Crown Meets Sea, Coronado Taste of Oils, vomFASS, Ferry Landing, and Golden Flutter Photography.

The fun-filled day was enjoyed by all. Becky shared, “The day went really well. All of the ladies shared that they had a great time and that they loved the lunch spot. I would like to give a shout out to Oriana Spatafore for executing my ideas flawlessly at Stake and Little Frenchie. Professional, engaged and ready to help in any way. She made the event perfect!” She went on to say, “Personally, my favorite part of the day was connecting with the witches. So many amazing, funny and kind women participated in the event. ”

This year’s coven included witches that have been enjoying the tradition for years, along with first-timers who didn’t know what to expect but only hoped for a good time. The smiles and friendly waves the witches gave the community as they roamed through town were evidence of their enjoyment of the day’s festivities. Becky remarked, “It was an absolute honor and privilege to lead such an amazing group of women through the streets of Coronado. I had the best time!!!!”

Becky is excited to continue this yearly tradition and said, “Coronado Coven will be an annual event, however the locations we visit will always be a surprise as it makes it more fun and adds to the charm for the ladies. For those wanting to connect and to participate next year, there is a Facebook group called Coronado Coven where witches can stay connected throughout the year, share photos, and get excited as we get closer to next year’s event.”





