Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Community NewsPeople

Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
58 Witches gathered for the annual Coronado Coven on October 12. The Hotel Del Coronado was one of their first stops as they proceeded to visit many local haunts. Photo credit to Samantha Jo @golden_flutter_photograhy

The Coronado Coven gathering of witches brought Halloween spirit to the streets of Coronado with more than 50 witches parading through downtown and visiting a number of local businesses on Oct. 12. The coven started with just nine women, led by Becky Geiss, and has grown through the years reaching over 250 women in 2019. 25 years after the first meeting of the witches, the coven leadership changed hands, with Becky Geiss turning over the broom to Becky Rivera.

Sue Shirey (left), Becky Rivera (center) pose for a photo with Glenda the Good Witch. Photo provided by Becky Rivera
Becky Rivera leads the parade along the boardwalk. Photo courtesy of Becky Rivera.

Sue Shirey, one of the original witches, continues to enjoy this event and said, “It’s such a fun way for grown ups to play dress up and let loose for a day. Becky Rivera has taken over the event this year and although I’m listed as co-host this event is 100% Becky! Her creativity and attention to detail are over the top so prepare to be blown away and have a simply magical day.”

Becky loves Halloween and really enjoyed coordinating with the local businesses, saying, “The local businesses that participated were amazing hosts! They went above and beyond to make sure that the witches had a great time. They were a pleasure to work with and I thank you for making my vision come to life. It really does take a village to pull off an event like this.”

Witches gather to start their parade through the streets and boardwalks of Coronado.

The witches met at 11 am and started their parade by walking across Orange to the boardwalk in front of the Hotel del Coronado. After initial photo opps, they began visiting local participating businesses including Emerald C Gallery, Stake, True House, Garage Buona Forchetta, Little Frenchie, Crown Meets Sea, Coronado Taste of Oils, vomFASS, Ferry Landing, and Golden Flutter Photography.

The Wicked Witch of the West and Glenda the Good Witch made an appearance and enjoyed wandering through True House. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera.
Little Frenchie anxiously awaited their guests. Photo courtesy of Becky Rivera.

The fun-filled day was enjoyed by all. Becky shared, “The day went really well. All of the ladies shared that they had a great time and that they loved the lunch spot. I would like to give a shout out to Oriana Spatafore for executing my ideas flawlessly at Stake and Little Frenchie. Professional, engaged and ready to help in any way. She made the event perfect!” She went on to say, “Personally, my favorite part of the day was connecting with the witches. So many amazing, funny and kind women participated in the event. ”

 

 

Garage Buona Forchetta is always decorated for the occasion. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera.
The witches add to the decor inside Garage Buona Forchetta. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera
This year’s coven included witches that have been enjoying the tradition for years, along with first-timers who didn’t know what to expect but only hoped for a good time. The smiles and friendly waves the witches gave the community as they roamed through town were evidence of their enjoyment of the day’s festivities. Becky remarked, “It was an absolute honor and privilege to lead such an amazing group of women through the streets of Coronado. I had the best time!!!!”

 

The witches enjoyed wine at many of the stops from Emerald C and Buona Forchetta (pictured above) to Vom Fass. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera.

Becky is excited to continue this yearly tradition and said, “Coronado Coven will be an annual event, however the locations we visit will always be a surprise as it makes it more fun and adds to the charm for the ladies. For those wanting to connect and to participate next year, there is a Facebook group called Coronado Coven where witches can stay connected throughout the year, share photos, and get excited as we get closer to next year’s event.”

Hats of all shapes, sizes and colors fit right in at Emerald C. Gallery.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Concert Band Boasts Diversity in all Forms

Community News

Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”

People

Rotary Club of Coronado Honored at STEP Fall Social

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 10-16, 2024

People

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Last Call for Coronado Coven Tickets – Bewitching Coronado on October 12

Military

Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

Military

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

People

Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

Movie Reviews

“Fly Me To The Moon” – A Fun-Filled Take on the Space Race

City of Coronado

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

More Local News

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

City of Coronado

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semifinals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CUSD Tightens Safety Protocols After Seven-Year-Old Girl Walks Out of Village Elementary, Almost Makes it to Coronado Bridge

Education

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Concert Band Boasts Diversity in all Forms