Homecoming 2024 Events; Meet the 2024 CHS Homecoming Court

Homecoming Week at Coronado High School

Homecoming week is an annual tradition at Coronado High School, bringing together students, faculty, and the entire community in a whirlwind of spirit, creativity, and camaraderie. From themed days during Spirit Week to the parade down Orange Avenue featuring class floats, the celebration captures the essence of Islander pride. Here’s a closer look at the events that make up this year’s Homecoming Week.

Spirit Week

Spirit Week began on Monday, where each day features a different theme that encourages students to express their unique style. This year, the themes included “MTV Monday,” “Stagecoach vs. Coachella,” “Rep your city day,” “Night out vs Night in,” and “Class shirt day.” The hallways have been transformed into a showcase of creativity, with students dressing as their favorite celebrities, wearing their favorite team’s jersey, and sure to be taking advantage of comfy pajamas.

Float Building

One of the most exciting aspects of homecoming is the class float competition. Each grade has been working tirelessly to create elaborate assigned-themed floats that will be showcased in Friday’s Homecoming Parade. From planning and sketching designs to gathering materials, students forge a bond with late-night sessions filled with laughter, music, and teamwork.

Pep Rally

On Friday, the excitement in the gym will reach a crescendo with a school-wide pep rally. Students are asked to wear their class t-shirts or colors.

The Parade

Later on Friday afternoon, the fun will continue with the Homecoming Parade along Orange Ave. The street will be lined with enthusiastic families and friends, celebrating Islander spirit and taking photos of the students, their class floats, and the football team and cheerleaders as they wave to familiar faces.

Football Game: The Thrill of Competition and the Coronation of the King and Queen

As the sun sets Friday evening, the excitement will shift to Niedermeyer Field for the varsity football game against the Holtville Vikings. Halftime will bring the anticipated crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen from this court of 12:

The 2024 Homecoming Court consists of Neven Bisinovski, Santi Carrera, Dylan Matter, Ryan Mondzelewski, Noah Santos, Jose Velazquez, Bella Braga, Katie Collins, Hannah Fabiszak, Bella Fichter, Sierra Grella, Scotlynn Potter.

Dylan Matter

Dylan is the Coronado ASB President and dedicates much of his after-school time to this position. He has played for the Coronado baseball team all four years and also loves football. Dylan is an active member in many clubs, as he is the Treasurer for Coronado Interact as well as Vice President of the Architecture and Design Club. In his free time, Dylan likes to go to the beach, hang with his buds, and watch movies. In the future, Dylan wants to attend a 4-year university in California and work in the film industry. Dylan will be escorted by his parents Michelle and Chris Matter.

Katie Collins

Katie is the oldest sister sibling to Madie, a sophomore, and Lily, seventh grade. She never misses a chance to enjoy every minute of every day and smile big. Katie plays soccer for Rebels Soccer Club and the CHS Islanders; as well as with the CHS Girls Lacrosse team. Not only an athlete, she is active in her community and school as a member of ASB as the Executive Commissioner of Athletics, the Vice President of NHS, the President of the Hype Club, and an ambitious volunteer in support of the Islander Sports Foundation community events. As a military dependent, she knows moving school to school is tough so tutoring younger students to empower them with a love for math remains a special place in her heart. From math or maybe a new soccer skill, Katie loves going outside her comfort zone and never misses an opportunity to support others in learning something new. Katie wants to give a shoutout to her family for constantly giving support and helping her be her best. Katie plans on attending a 4-year university majoring in Economics with a Minor in Business and play soccer. Katie will be escorted by her parents, Kris and Pete Collins.

Jose Velazquez

Jose serves as the team captain of Coronado’s rugby team and also coaches the youth rugby team. Known for his outgoing nature, he consistently strives to demonstrate strong leadership qualities. In addition to his athletic commitments, Jose actively participates in school events and is known for his strong school spirit. He is also a good role model for his brothers, always encouraging them to pursue their passions and work hard. His dedication and passion for rugby have earned him the respect of his peers and coaches alike. Jose deeply loves his parents, who have always supported and inspired him, as their unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in his success. Jose will be escorted by his parents Jose and Fransis Velazquez.

Bella Fichter

Since her dad is in the Navy, Bella moved to Coronado from the East Coast in eighth grade and has made many friends along the way. She lives with her parents, her bunnies, Theo and Luna, CJ, her dog, and her siblings, Isaiah and Gabby. She has played soccer since the age of 3, is the captain of her club team, and is on the varsity soccer team at CHS. She has helped out with her community and her church and loves living in Coronado. During the week, she is either hanging out with her friends, at the gym, or working at Jack in the Box. Bella would like to thank all of her coaches, teachers, family, and peers that have helped her throughout high school and looks forward to whatever the future holds for her. Bella will be escorted by her parents, Brian and Nancy.

Noah Santos

Noah has been a part of the Coronado community his whole life, first attending Sacred Heart Parish school in his younger years then joining CUSD for middle school and high school. He loves playing soccer and has played as a four-year varsity letter athlete at CHS. He loves surfing, skateboarding and hanging out with the boys. Noah’s plans after high school include pursuing a career in culinary school in New York City or joining the Coast Guard. He is thankful to be a part of this community and especially thankful for his teachers, friends, and family. He will be escorted by his mother Sarah, who is a Coronado graduate, and his father Bruno.

Hannah Fabiszak

Hannah has lived in Coronado since she was five and has attended Coronado Unified School District for 7 years. She is an active member of her school and community. Hannah has been a part of the girls’ lacrosse team since freshman year and was honored to become a captain her junior year. She also is a part of ASB, NHS, Red Cross, Little Lunchies, and a special shout out to the bracelet-making club. During the week you can find her working at Nicky Rottens, hanging out with friends, babysitting, or playing with her dog Remi. After high school she plans to attend a four-year college. Last but not least, Hannah would like to give a huge shout-out to all her teachers, family, and friends who have helped her succeed throughout the years. Hannah will be escorted by her parents Jim and Veleria.

Neven Bisinovski

Neven has attended Coronado Schools since the second grade, and plans on staying in California for university. He is a proud member of the Coronado High School ASB, and he serves as the Commissioner of Publicity. You’ll often see him helping out with ASB activities and boosting Islander spirit. Outside of school, you can catch Neven running, playing tennis, and walking his dog Bernie. Neven would like to thank his parents and his friends for supporting him throughout high school and continuously motivating him to become the best version of himself. Neven looks forward to his senior year and a bright future ahead! Neven will be escorted by his parents, Christine and Ilija (Ee-Lee-Yuh) Bisinovski.

Sierra Grella

Sierra is the ASB commissioner of finance, president of Finance Club, and involved in various other clubs like Junior Optimists, Stop the Sewage, and National Honor Society. In her free time, she loves to shop and hang out with friends. Sierra has participated in 4 varsity sports throughout high school including sideline cheer, lacrosse, cross country, and golf. In the future, she hopes to attend a four-year college in California or abroad. She would like to thank her loving family and amazing friends for their support in helping her achieve her goals! Sierra will be escorted by her parents, Justin and Karla Grella.

Ryan Mondzelewski

Ryan is a four-year varsity water polo player and served as captain of the team for both his junior and senior seasons. Following high school, Ryan plans on continuing his academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy, where he has committed to play Division 1 water polo. Ryan is following in his mother’s footsteps, as Lisa is a 1999 graduate of the Naval Academy. He plans to one day pursue a career in medicine like both of his parents. Ryan will be escorted by his mom, Dr. Lisa Mondzelewski, and his dad, CAPT Todd Mondzelewski.

Scotlynn Potter

Scotlynn feels lucky and is honored to be on the homecoming court. During her time at Coronado High School, she has been an active member in CoSA Musical Theater and Drama and has been in many productions. Scotlynn is also a second-year captain and choreographer of the CHS Dance Team, using her skills from competition dance training. Scotlynn also takes pride in being in ASB with her executive position as Commissioner of Dance. After graduation in June, she will attend a four-year university. In the future, you will find her either in the courtroom as a lawyer or on Broadway, dancing, singing, and acting. Scotlynn would like to thank her friends, family, and teachers for their support throughout her time at CHS. She’d also like to thank her mom for the thousands of miles driven to dance class and to competitions. Scotlynn will always remember her amazing memories she made during her high school years.

Santi Carrera

Santiago has lived in Coronado since he was 4 years old. He’s very active in his school and community. Santiago is president of the Red Cross Club and Little Lunchies, and is also a member of ASB and NHS. He plans to attend a four-year college after high school and his goal is to work in the entertainment industry in the future. Santiago would like to thank all of his friends and teachers for everything these past few years at Coronado High and he’d like to give a shoutout to his parents for all their support. Santiago will be escorted by his parents Jorge and Karena.

Isabella Braga

Bella has lived in Coronado her whole life and is on the varsity soccer and lacrosse team. She has held a number of leadership roles here at CHS and is hoping to continue her academics with a biochemistry major somewhere in the south. Isabella will be escorted by her parents Fabio and Julia Braga.

HoCo Dance

After all the excitement of the week, the students will rally for one more day as they don their finest and head off the island to enjoy the annual Homecoming Dance on Saturday evening – this year’s theme is “City of Lights.”





