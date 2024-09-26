A New York Night to Remember: Join CSF at the Annual Gala on November 16

Get ready to step into the spotlight for a night of New York magic! The Coronado Schools Foundation is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Gala on November 16 at the Hotel del Coronado. This year, CSF is bringing the city that never sleeps right here to Coronado, embracing the theme of “New York, New York: A Night Out in the Big Apple,” all to support Coronado’s public schools.

Proudly sponsored by the Kato Family, this year’s event promises an unforgettable night filled with glitz, glamour, and excitement as guests are transported to the heart of NYC, right inside the Ocean Ballroom at the The Del. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme and dress up for the occasion.

Guests will be treated to a welcome reception on the Vista Terrace, followed by a gourmet three-course dinner while the fundraising begins. With Silent and Live Auctions featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences, a glamorous red carpet, a themed photo booth, décor and more, it’s a night you won’t want to miss!

“We are so excited to be back in the Ocean Ballroom this year and so incredibly grateful to the Kato Family for helping us bring this year’s Gala to life,” said CSF President & CEO, Ashley DeGree. “Their support, along with the dedication of our amazing community, allows us to continue to provide exceptional learning experiences for our Coronado students.”

The Annual Gala & Benefit Auction is a cornerstone of the Coronado Schools Foundation’s annual fundraising efforts, with all proceeds directly benefiting Coronado’s public schools. CSF is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and the Arts. Proceeds from the Annual Gala, along with many other efforts throughout the year, benefit local school children with classes such as Choir, Band, Robotics, Fine Arts, Innovation Lab, and so much more.

Tickets are now on sale

Tables for the Gala are $3,500 for a table of ten or $5,000 for a VIP table of ten. Tickets can be purchased at csfkids.org.

All are invited to get involved and show their NYC spirit through the Online Auction, which launches on Friday, November 1 and remains open until Monday, November 18. Place your bids on unique and locally sourced items and know that your shopping budget is going to a great cause! If you would like to sponsor part of this annual event or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email [email protected]. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, visit www.csfkids.org/auction or call 619-437-8059.

The Gala wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor, the Kato Family, Hotel del Coronado, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, IVT Yacht Sales, Thrasher Pest Control, Molly McKay of McKay & Associates, Trevor & Kristen Clarke of Clarke Construction, Jessica Cunningham with Helms Briscoe, The Law Office of Terry J. Chapko, North Island Credit Union, Pacific Western Bank, Mullins Orthodontics, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Nicolls Design + Build, Spiro’s Greek Cafe and Crown City Magazine.





