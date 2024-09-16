CTA Asks Parks and Rec to Consider a More Reasonable Tennis Fee Increase

Submitted by Jim Robbins

This letter is in reference to The Coronado Times article on tennis court reservations fees. In order to get information on the consequences of the proposed 300% increase in court rentals, the Coronado Tennis Association surveyed its members to determine their frequency of play, categories of play (singles, doubles, leagues, etc.), and preference among fee models.

While not all Coronado tennis players are members of the CTA, members make up a large portion of regular tennis players in Coronado.

Based on our responses, 43% of members play tennis 3 to 4 times a week. At the proposed fee increase, these Coronado resident players would pay from $750 to $1,000 per year to play their typical two-hour sessions at the Tennis Center. This amount is well over twice the annual dues for unlimited court time at other San Diego area tennis centers including Barnes, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Lake Murray, and Balboa.

Therefore, the Coronado Tennis Association has asked the Coronado Parks and Recreation Department to consider a more reasonable 100%, not 300%, fee increase to catch up with comparable public court pricing. The mayor and city council will decide on new fee increases at their meeting on September 17 at 4 pm.

Jim Robbins, President

Coronado Tennis Association

Related Articles





