CSF Unveils New Playground Mural at Village Elementary

Coronado Schools Foundation Unveiled a Vibrant New Playground Mural at Village Elementary Thanks to Generous Support from the Kato Family

The Coronado Schools Foundation celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the stunning new playground mural at Village Elementary last week. CSF is grateful to Rika and Nick Kato for their generous Naming Rights donation that allowed this mural to come to life.

The mural, which spans the entire wallball court, was created by artist Stefanie Bales. Her design was inspired by the Village Elementary Explorers logo, which features both a spaceship and scuba diver. Bales is an award-winning Fine Artist, muralist and gallery owner at Stefanie Bales Fine Art, located in Little Italy.

CSF has Naming Rights opportunities available at all four Coronado public schools in support of sustainability of funding STEM and the Arts programs. The Naming Rights opportunities open a new channel of funding to build the endowment and help ensure that exceptional learning opportunities continue for K-12 students in CUSD. If interested in learning more about Naming Rights or other ways to give, please contact CSF at 619-437-8059.





