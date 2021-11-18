Nancy and Spiro Chaconas Launch Naming Rights Campaign for Coronado Schools Foundation!

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is proud to announce Naming Rights opportunities are now available at all four Coronado public schools in support of sustainability of funding STEM and the Arts programs. “We have some wonderful opportunities and are so excited to share these with our donors,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “Multiple spaces are available throughout all of the district facilities, and suggested donations range from $10,000 up to one million. Naming Rights is truly the gift that keeps on giving as these donations fuel our endowment year after year.”

Legacy giving has played an integral part in building the CSF endowment. The endowment was created in 2010 with an initial gift of $3.8M from Frances G. Harpst. Since 2011-12, CSF has returned 4-6% per year to the schools from this fund. Multiple restricted and non-restricted gifts, including one last year from Jill Hardman designated to fine arts, have helped the endowment grow. “The value of CSF’s endowment is that each year a percentage from the endowment is returned to the schools to accompany the funds raised in a fiscal year. This ensures that CUSD can consistently provide integral STEM and arts programs to students” states Russ Haley, CSF Board President. “Last year, in fact, the endowment contribution made it possible to match the return to CUSD from 2019-2020, after a tough year of fundraising with no in-person events and reduced donations.”

The Naming Rights opportunities open a new channel of funding to build the endowment and help ensure that exceptional learning opportunities continue for K-12 students in CUSD. Naming Rights also offer the unique opportunity to honor families, individuals, or businesses with special connections to Coronado. Spiro & Nancy Chaconas, owners of the popular Spiro’s Greek Cafe at the Ferry Landing and longtime CSF supporters, have kickstarted the campaign with their generous $250,000 donation for ‘Chaconas Field,’ the CHS Baseball Field located at Silver Strand Elementary School. “We are grateful to Spiro and Nancy Chaconas for their gift to help fund upgrades to the CHS baseball field and the CSF endowment as they have been an integral part of the CSF and CUSD family for decades,” states Michelle Gilmore.

‘Chaconas Field’ will be officially dedicated in February 2022 with a ceremony honoring Spiro and Nancy and recognizing not only their generous donation but also their service to Coronado schools. Spiro and Nancy Chaconas, along with their sons Michael and Demetri, have shared their time, talent, and treasure with the Coronado schools for decades. “My boys got such a great educational background in Coronado. I could never repay the schools for what they did for my sons,” shared Spiro.

Spiro served on the CSF Board from 2007-2011 including one year as president. Nancy was the president of Village Elementary PTO when the boys were in elementary school. Michael (CHS’14) and Demetri (CHS’15) were both academic and athletic standouts at CHS.

All three of the Chaconas men are baseball players, which inspired Spiro and Nancy’s choice to make the generous donation for the baseball field.

“Baseball is in our blood. We all love it so much!” laughed Spiro.

In partnership with Coronado Unified Schools District, CSF is pleased to offer naming rights opportunities at the following locations:

CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

Performing Arts Center

Main Stage

Black Box Theatre

Multi-Purpose Room

Weight Room

NJROTC Classroom

CORONADO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Library

Main Stage (in Granzer Hall)

Lunch Room

Innovation Lab

Science Labs

SILVER STRAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Multipurpose Room

Library/Media Center

Main Stage

Playground

Innovation Lab

Baseball Field* (secured)

VILLAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Village Hall

Library

Main Stage (in Village Hall)

Playgrounds

Innovation Lab

(more available at each site)

In addition to exploring if naming rights is within your giving plans to support our public schools through CSF, please consult with your trusted advisors in regard to these other ways to give:

Qualified Charitable Distributions from your Retirement Accounts Grants from Donor Advised Funds/Charitable Giving Funds Direct Gifts of Low-Cost Basis Stock/Investments/Real Estate/Real Property Establishing Charitable Remainder Trusts, Charitable Lead Trusts, or Charitable Gift Annuities for the benefit of the Coronado Schools Foundation Leaving a Bequest to CSF through your Estate Plan or as the beneficiary of a Retirement Plan Explore Matching Gifts from your Employer

There are many other ways to give that can help meet your personal financial planning goals as well as your Charitable Goals, please contact Michelle Gilmore or Leanne Anderson at the Coronado Schools Foundation, 619-437-8059, or contact your trusted CPA, Estate Planner, or Financial Advisor who can help guide you with these decisions.





