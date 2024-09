Shore Duty enjoyed a bustling Labor Day opening weekend with owners Marc Lord and Fran and Bill Rogers celebrating with a lively ribbon-cutting attended by Chamber of Commerce staff and board, plus city council members Carrie Downey, John Duncan and Casey Tanaka.

Patrons can enjoy the earliest Happy Hour on the island, starting at 1:45pm Monday through Friday; and 15% off for military and first responders every day of the week!

