Avenue of Heroes: John J. Viera

Prepared by: Julia Viera (wife)

In 1940, John J. Viera enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in response to the war in Europe, rejecting a football scholarship from the University of Notre Dame in favor of a life at sea. He fought in many sea battles during World War II and was a survivor of the Pearl

Harbor attack as an 18-year-old seaman. After the war, John served as a young Chief Quartermaster and sailing master on Treasure Island’s 90-foot training yacht, Varuna. In 1951, he was appointed Platoon Leader of Underwater Demolition Team 11 in Coronado, his first special warfare assignment. He was also a qualified Navy hard hat diver, scuba diver, and parachutist. As a Lieutenant on the Underwater Demolition staff, he played a vital role in starting up the program that became SEAL Team One. He commanded three ships, including the destroyer, USS Wedderburn.

One of John’s remarkable feats happened off the Vietnam coast when he was the Commanding Officer of the USS Wedderburn. He received a message that a U.S. Marine platoon was pinned down deep inland by the Viet Cong, beyond the ship’s firing range. Without hesitation, John grounded the ship within striking distance of the Marines’ position.

The ship’s guns blasted away, covering the Marines as they safely repositioned. Backing out into the open ocean, the executive officer reported that the props were churning up sheets of mud. But, as Commanding Officer, John treated the episode like just another day at

sea.

Commander John J. Viera retired from the Navy in 1972 with more than 30 years of uniformed service. However, he continued his love affair with the sea as an Unlimited Master Mariner, piloting ships worldwide.

In 1995, John fully and finally retired from his 55-years at sea without any accidents, but with many near misses. His retirement was marked in Ketchikan, Alaska, by a poignant announcement made over the intercom of a Holland America ship, loudly proclaiming, “… attention to the forward gangway, a great sailor is leaving the sea.” John passed away in 2001 at the age of 77.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 261 hometown heroes to date. On May 18, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





