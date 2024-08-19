SWC Vocational Nursing Program Receives Generous Donation



Republished with permission of Southwestern College. Originally published at news.swccd.edu/ Republished with permission of Southwestern College.

By Armando Lamadrid – August 14, 2024

The Vocational Nursing Program at Southwestern College (SWC) got a head start, beginning their semester August 12, with an unexpected and thrilling announcement. As students settled into their seats, they were received by senior director of nursing and healthcare occupations program, Samantha Girard. Nothing new, as she usually welcomes all incoming classes, but that’s where the similarities ended. Samantha stood in front of the class and made an announcement to this class that she had never made before.

“We’re delighted to tell you that your tuition for this entire program will be fully covered,” Samantha announced with a smile, her words met with gasps of disbelief. “In addition, each of you will receive your very first monogrammed stethoscope, a symbol of the journey you’re beginning today. All thanks to the Lookabaugh Foundation!”

Dianne and Tom Lookabaugh were in attendance representing the Guy and Olive Lookabaugh Foundation, and had been working “behind-the-scenes” with the Southwestern College Foundation and the nursing program on this generous donation for a few months. The Lookabaugh Foundation’s generous donation will support 30 students through the three-semester program, providing each with an award of approximately $2,400. This gift not only alleviates the financial burden for these future nurses but also serves as a powerful testament to the Foundation’s commitment to healthcare and education.

Nursing student Ashley Davis was excited about the news. “That’s a huge stress-relief. It just feels good. It’s hard to explain,” she said. “This is going to extremely, positively impact everybody here. It’s very exciting; it’s a very good start. It’s a very good day right now.”

SWC has long been dedicated to increasing the number of nurses in California, especially to meet the growing needs of the state’s aging and diverse population. Many SWC students gain clinical experience in local assisted living facilities, where they develop the skills necessary to provide compassionate eldercare—a mission that aligns perfectly with the Lookabaugh Foundation’s goals.

The Foundation’s commitment doesn’t stop with this cohort. Dianne announced that they plan to cover tuition for the next Vocational Nursing Program cohort as well, ensuring that more students will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams without financial obstacles.

Southwestern College offers a hands-on training approach designed to bridge the nursing gap and foster equity in healthcare delivery. With a state-of-the-art lab and supervised clinical experiences in local healthcare facilities, SWC ensures that its students are well-prepared to enter the workforce.

As the students left the classroom that day, they did so with full hearts and a brightened outlook, knowing they had the support of both their college and the Lookabaugh Foundation behind them.





