Friends of the Coronado Library Support the Renovation of the Library Winn Room – Option 4

Submitted by The Friends of the Coronado Library

The Coronado City Council will be discussing the fate of the Winn Room Renovation during the Tuesday, August 20 council session. The council meeting will begin at 4pm in the Council Chambers, 1825 Strand Way.

Please attend the meeting on August 20 and let the City Council and the Coronado community know you support the City adopting a plan for renovating the (50-year old) Winn Room that provides the Library and our community with a state of the art civic engagement celebration and performance center that will effectively serve the needs of our community for decades to come. The FOL Board has endorsed Option 4 (see below) as the best option to achieve these goals.

Email the Mayor, City Council Members and City Manager directly to express your opinions on the Winn Room:

Mayor Richard Bailey: [email protected]
Councilmember Mike Donovan: [email protected]
Councilmember Carrie Downey (Subcommittee member) [email protected]
Councilmember John Duncan: [email protected]
Councilmember Casey Tanaka (Subcommittee member): [email protected]
City Manager Tina Friend: [email protected]
President, Coronado Library Board of Trustees Julie Webb care of Elizabeth Skelly,
Coronado Library: [email protected]
Director, Coronado Library Shaun Briley: [email protected]

Your attendance at this meeting to express support for your library is of critical
importance. The more voices in support of Option 4 – especially voices new to this
discussion – the greater the positive impact on the Council.

If you haven’t spoken out in support of Winn Room Option 4, this could be your last chance to do so! Copies of the meeting agendas can be found at www.coronado.ca.us.

On Behalf of The Friends of the Coronado Library

 



