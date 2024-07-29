Judge Peter Joseph Valentino, 89, of Coronado, CA, passed away on June 30, 2024. Son of the late Peter Fasone, step-father James and Connie (Carmelina) Valentino, Peter was the devoted husband to his beloved wife Jan Yanda; they had five children, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, all of whom he adored.

Peter was preceded in death by his beloved son Tom (2023), grandson Joey (2018), and half sister Antoinette (Candy) Valentino (2010).

Born in Chicago, IL, Peter held fond memories of the “old Italian neighborhood” at 25th Place. After the death of his father when he was an infant, Peter was raised by his mother, Connie, his doting Aunt Margaret and his grandparents, Joseph and Angelina Sabella, in their home. After graduating from St. Rita High School, and an unremarkable semester at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Peter joined the US Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in time to enroll at Chicago State University. After graduation, he served eight years as Chief Financial Officer for the Water Utility Department, City of Chicago. During that time, he earned an MBA from Roosevelt University, followed by a JD from John Marshall School of Law. He joined Medansky, Cohen, Medansky, Law Firm which soon became Medansky, Cohen, Medansky, and Valentino where he engaged in Trial and General Practice of Law.

Based on his record of litigating substantial matters (one for murder) before various City, State, and Federal courts including the US Supreme Court, Peter was appointed as a Federal Judge in the Executive Branch in 1975. His first assignment was Fresno, CA where he embarked on a successful and fulfilling 47-year career as a Federal Judge. Peter was a charter member of The Association of Federal ALJs. Always a pro-active member, Peter was elected to a number of offices in the Association; founded the AALJ National Annual Educational Conference, which he chaired for 13 years; funded and established the Annual AALJ Scholarship Award to a deserving law student; represented Judges in various grievances; and was a tireless and determined negotiator for better working conditions. As a “retiree” (2021), he actively served as “Of Counsel” with the Craig Fahey Law Firm, performed pro-bono work, and served as a hospitality minister for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In 1986 Peter was transferred to San Diego where he met the love of his life, Jan Yanda, with whom he spent 33 joyous years. Jan was his steadfast helpmate, but more importantly, Jan was his eternal soulmate. Together they faced the world. Together they traveled the world.

Always proud of his Italian heritage, Peter was a modern-day renaissance man. He was charming, witty, elegant, liked to dance, liked poetry, singing, playing the piano, music, theater, traveling, cooking and entertaining. Peter took great pride in officiating at weddings when asked. He also liked running half marathons and regularly walked up the 14 flights of stairs to his home.

Peter had a servant’s heart; he lived his life with honesty, integrity, and strong Christian values. He inspired us all with his passion for life. May a Chariot of Fire and Horses of Fire carry him in a whirlwind to Heaven.

A Rosary will be held Thursday, August 1 at 9:15 AM in Sacred Heart Chapel. Peter’s Celebration of Life is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall at 10:00 AM. His final resting place will be in the Holy Cross Mausoleum, San Diego.

Submitted by the family





