CHS Grad Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds Takes Silver in Whip at Crankworx

Recent Coronado High School graduate Eddie Reynolds this week once again showed off his mountain biking skills at the 2024 Crankworx competition at Whistler’s mountain bike park in Whistler, Canada.

On Wednesday Eddie took the silver medal (second place) in the whip-off – see video below from Eddie’s Instagram – and in Thursday’s Pro Division of the Specialized Dual Slalom, he came in sixth. An impressive feat in a field of pros.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Reynolds (@shreddie_reynolds)

