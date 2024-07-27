Saturday, July 27, 2024
CHS Grad Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds Takes Silver in Whip at Crankworx

Eddie Reynolds takes the silver medal in the whip-off at Crankworx, Whistler. (Submitted photo)

Recent Coronado High School graduate Eddie Reynolds this week once again showed off his mountain biking skills at the 2024 Crankworx competition at Whistler’s mountain bike park in Whistler, Canada.

On Wednesday Eddie took the silver medal (second place) in the whip-off – see video below from Eddie’s Instagram – and in Thursday’s Pro Division of the Specialized Dual Slalom, he came in sixth. An impressive feat in a field of pros.

2023

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Eddie Reynolds, “Whips” for the Gold and Finishes Fourth in Dual Slalom

 



