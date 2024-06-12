Skylarks Doo-Wop Vocal Group at Spreckels Center – July 2

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Are you a fan of 1950s doo-wop singing? Even if you haven’t experienced it before, doo-wop’s timeless harmonies always captivate audiences. Don’t miss the chance to hear the Skylarks, an acapella doo-wop group, live at the John D. Spreckels Center on July 2!

The Skylarks have mastered the enchanting vocal harmonies of early rock ‘n roll and girl group hits of the ’50s and ’60s. These four talented women bring to life both the look and sound of this classic era.

The Skylarks’ free performance at the Spreckels Center begins at 1 p.m. and lasts for an hour. Advance registration is recommended. You can register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or by visiting the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



