Saturday, June 1, 2024
Community News

Spreckels Center to Reopen on June 17

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
John D. Spreckels Center at the corner of Orange Avenue and Seventh Street.

The John D. Spreckels Center is reopening on Monday, June 17. Classes will resume on this day. Stop by and see for yourself as you enjoy the free coffee.

The Spreckels Center sustained severe water damage in the January 22 storm, requiring months of extensive repair and renovation. Come see the visual upgrades in the three main rooms – the Lounge, the Grand Room, and the Activity Room.

Find the Spreckels Center’s Monthly Calendar and Seasonal Brochure online at www.coronado.ca.us/347/John-D-Spreckels-Center-Bowling-Green. To register for an event or class, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call (619) 522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Armchair Travel – Cycling Through Japan: A Journey Through Kyoto and the Noto Peninsula – June 19

Community News

Carley Fortune in Conversation with Hannah Brown – June 17

Community News

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 51 Years Running

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 16-22, 2024

Community News

Chalk Walk 2024: Creating Environmental Change through the Power of Art – May 29

Community News

Sharp Coronado Receives Quarter Million Dollar Donation to ENVISION Fund

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A World of Entertainment in Your Phone – June 13

Community News

Summer Fun in 2024: Explore Creativity at Coronado’s Youth Camps

Travel

Join Travel Talk: Share and Discover Travel Tips – June 6, Aug. 1

Community News

Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes – Wednesdays in June & July

Community News

Understanding Medicare Options – June 7

People

CJWC Donates Funds to Sponsor Coronado Summer Campers

More Local News

Preserving History, Hotel del Coronado Discovers Fresco-Secco During Renovation

History

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)

Obituaries

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: The Gondola Company’s Journey Through the...