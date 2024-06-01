Spreckels Center to Reopen on June 17

The John D. Spreckels Center is reopening on Monday, June 17. Classes will resume on this day. Stop by and see for yourself as you enjoy the free coffee.

The Spreckels Center sustained severe water damage in the January 22 storm, requiring months of extensive repair and renovation. Come see the visual upgrades in the three main rooms – the Lounge, the Grand Room, and the Activity Room.

Find the Spreckels Center’s Monthly Calendar and Seasonal Brochure online at www.coronado.ca.us/347/John-D-Spreckels-Center-Bowling-Green. To register for an event or class, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call (619) 522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.





