Coronado Crime Report: Violating Protective Orders (5/18-5/24)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
5/18/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 6th Street
58 year old female
5/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Hit and Run – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and H Avenue
46 year old male
5/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
23 year old male
5/18/2024: Violating a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue
36 year old male
5/19/2024: Violating a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
22 year old female
5/19/2024: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
60 year old male
5/23/2024: Stealing a Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
78 year old male
5/24/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue
58 year old male