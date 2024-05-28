Coronado Crime Report: Violating Protective Orders (5/18-5/24)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/18/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 6th Street

58 year old female

5/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Hit and Run – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and H Avenue

46 year old male

5/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

23 year old male

5/18/2024: Violating a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

36 year old male

5/19/2024: Violating a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

22 year old female

5/19/2024: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

60 year old male

5/23/2024: Stealing a Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

78 year old male

5/24/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

58 year old male





