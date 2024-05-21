Islander Girls Lacrosse Falls Short in Open Division Final Against Torrey Pines, 12-9

On Saturday, May 18, the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team reached the Open Division CIF San Diego Section Final. They were up against a very competitive Torrey Pines team and knew it would be a challenge. However, even with some mistakes and miscommunication throughout the game, the Islanders pushed themselves and kept a close matchup. In the end, the Torrey Pines Falcons played the better game and won 12-9 to become the CIF Open Division Champion.

Earlier in the season, the Islanders had lost by five points to the Falcons, so they knew that this game was going to be far from easy. As the game progressed it was continuously close. The Islanders were able to win a majority of the draws, keeping them in possession for a great deal of the time. However, as time passed they struggled to get momentum and score consistently.

The offense would push forward and spend a lot of time in Falcons territory, but would come up just short. Then minutes later the Falcons would flip possession, sprint down the field and score quickly. That would ultimately be the Islanders’ downfall. Even when keeping the game within two to three points each quarter, the speed in which the Falcons could score slowed down the Islanders in coming back.

However, they weren’t fully shut down. Star players Sydney and Breck Dunn were consistent in scoring all season. This game especially. Breck had five goals and Sydney had four goals. These two powerhouse players pushed forward all game and scored every goal for the Islanders that afternoon.

Even with the Dunn sisters playing very aggressively and scoring a lot, it was not enough to push past the Falcons on every possession. They started to catch on and did a great job at isolating the Islander offense and pushing the Dunns out. After some time the Falcons were able to regain possession and score on each forced turnover.

At the end of the game the Falcons gained possession one final time and ran the clock out for the remaining three minutes, playing keep-away and then shooting to score and seal the deal.

The Islanders would fall short and lose 12-9 after a phenomenal season and making it to the Open Division final. They had a relatively young team with many underclassmen, so it would be no surprise to see them right back at the top next year.

Scoring Timeline

First quarter

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Torrey pines goal

Torrey pines goal

Torrey pines goal

3-3 tie

Second Quarter

Torrey pines goal

Torrey pines goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Torrey pines goal

6-5 Torrey pines leads at half

Third quarter

Torrey pines goal

Torrey pines goal

Breck Dunn goal

Torrey pines goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Torrey pines goal

10-7 Torrey pines leads

Fourth quarter

Torrey pines goal

Breck Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

12-9 final, Torrey Pines wins





