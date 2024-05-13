Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (5/4-5/10)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and R.H. Dana Place

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/4/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

27 year old female

5/6/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

64 year old female

5/7/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Damaging Property – Felony on 1100 block of Glorietta Boulevard

39 year old male

5/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

29 year old male

5/9/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

61 year old male





