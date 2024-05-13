Monday, May 13, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (5/4-5/10)

Less than 1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and R.H. Dana Place
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/4/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
27 year old female

5/6/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
64 year old female

5/7/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Damaging Property – Felony on 1100 block of Glorietta Boulevard
39 year old male

5/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
29 year old male

5/9/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75
61 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/27-5/3)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI While on Probation (4/20-4/26)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (4/13-4/19)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/6-4/12)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Malicious Arson and Burning Property (3/30-4/5)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property (3/23-3/29)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (4/13-4/19)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/6-4/12)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Malicious Arson and Burning Property (3/30-4/5)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property (3/23-3/29)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Invasion of Privacy (3/16-3/22)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Domestic Violence (3/9-3/15)

More Local News

Roller Rink at The Del, Retro-inspired Summer Skating

Entertainment

Coronado Elementary Schools Receive National Recognition

Education

CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at CIF (Updated)

People

Beyond The Teams Ambassador to Compete in ParaCanoe World Championship

Military

Islander Boys Volleyball Advances to CIF Division 3 Finals

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Lamb’s Players Theatre Announces Limited Return of “RESPECT”