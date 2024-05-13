Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (5/4-5/10)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and R.H. Dana Place
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
5/4/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
27 year old female
5/6/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
64 year old female
5/7/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Damaging Property – Felony on 1100 block of Glorietta Boulevard
39 year old male
5/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
29 year old male
5/9/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75
61 year old male