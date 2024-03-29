Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay – Apr. 15 & May 13

Don’t miss a chance to paddle through the scenic waters of Glorietta Bay and enjoy a memorable experience while taking part in a group paddle with Coronado Club Room and Boat House staff.

For those at ease in or around water, the Glorietta Bay Paddling Tour promises an enjoyable adventure on April 15 and May 13, from 9 am to 11 am. The minimum age is 18 and the fee is $30.

Participants will have their choice of stand-up paddle board, single kayak, or double kayak. Life vests and a safety review will be provided.

Please register at least 72 hours in advance of the tour date. To register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





