Thursday, March 28, 2024
Dining

Padres Game Day Specials at Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurant Concepts

1 min.
Happy Opening Day! Blue Bridge Hospitality is excited to share some game day specials going on all season long at Blue Bridge Hospitality’s restaurant concepts.

Stop by Mootime Creamery at 1025 Orange Ave. and try the new Padres flavor, The Winning Cream — made with Banana Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Swirl, Fudge Swirl, and Oreos! And don’t forget to snap a photo with Moony Moochado and tag @mootimecreamery to be featured on MooTime’s Moochado Wall of Fame!

There are multiple specials to be had at Village Pizzeria.

  • Opening Weekend Special: Wear your Padres gear to Village Pizzeria between March 28 and 31 and follow @villagepizzeriasd on Instagram for the Slice + Beer Special:
    • $7 for Slice and Domestic Beer⁠
    • $8 for Slice and Craft Beer⁠
  • Padres Party Package: 10 Mozzarella Sticks, 10 Zucchini Sticks, 12 pack Diablo Knots, 10 Piece bone-in wings (Feeds 6-10)
  • Party Hoagie: Elevate your celebrations with Village Pizzeria’s Party Hoagie, featuring the expanded Village Hero, now available in 4-foot, 6-foot, or 8-foot sizes. Larger sizes are also available upon request. Link to preorder HERE.

    Party hoagie

Find happy hour drink specials during Padres games at The Islander — from the first pitch to the last out!

    • $4 Stone Buenaveza
    • $6 Alesmith .394 Pale Ale
    • $7 Wines by the Glass
    • $8 Classic Mai Tais (Draft Cocktail)
    • $10 Cutwater “Call-It’s” (Vodka Soda, Gin & Tonic, Rum & Coke)

And at the Dinky Donut Shack you can delight in the Padres Dinky Donut – a Glazed Chocolate Donut with Padres Chocolate Coin on top. Available through April.

 



