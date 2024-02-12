Monday, February 12, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Buying and Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (2/3-2/9)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 4th Street
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and E Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident Palm Avenue and J Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue and Loma Lane
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/3/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
55 year old male

2/6/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest – Felony on Northbound Interstate 15
36 year old male

2/7/2024: Inadequate Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
25 year old male

2/8/2024: Unlawfully Fighting in a Public Place – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
51 year old male

2/9/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
48 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family.

