Coronado Crime Report: Buying and Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (2/3-2/9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 4th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and E Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident Palm Avenue and J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue and Loma Lane

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/3/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

55 year old male

2/6/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest – Felony on Northbound Interstate 15

36 year old male

2/7/2024: Inadequate Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

25 year old male

2/8/2024: Unlawfully Fighting in a Public Place – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

51 year old male

2/9/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

48 year old male





