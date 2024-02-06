Party Bridge and Other Games at the Community Center

Tuesday, February 6, 2024
If you are a bridge player familiar with party bridge, or someone who plays other types of games, there is now space available inside the Coronado Community Center for adult players. The Nautilus Room has been reserved on the patio side for game play on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 4 pm starting February 13 while the John D. Spreckels Center is closed for repairs.

Bridge players and all other game players will need to bring their own cards and game supplies. Come individually or bring friends. Game players will incorporate those wanting to play.

Registration is not required. The Community Center at 1845 Strand Way has ample parking available.



