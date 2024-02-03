Saturday, February 3, 2024
UTR Verified Junior Matchplay – Feb. 10

UTR Verified matchplay will be held at the Coronado Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2 to 5 pm.

Players are guaranteed two matches within their UTR range. The format is two sets with a 10 point tie breaker to decide the winner.

Matchplay events are one of the best ways to get into competitive tennis in a non knockout format. Juniors get great experience playing multiple matches and working on their game in live competition while improving their UTR rating.

Register through this UTR link: app.utrsports.net/events/215922

The Coronado Tennis Center is committed to offering competitive match play opportunities in Coronado through junior tournaments and match play events like this one. Feel free to share the registration link with other juniors that may be interested so CTC can continue to grow these events and grow the game here in Coronado.

For more information contact Joel Myers at [email protected].



