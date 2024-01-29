Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Battery, Criminal Threat (1/20-1/26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/20/2024: Minor in Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

1/20/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and A Avenue

67 year old male

1/21/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

51 year old male

1/22/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

1/24/2024: Criminal Threat – Felony on 1400 block on Leyte Road

40 year old male

1/25/2024: Elder Abuse, Petty Theft, and False Personification – Felony on La Jolla Village Drive and Regents Road

48 year old female

1/26/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

34 year old male

1/26/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

38 year old male

1/26/2024: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Tulagi Road

59 year old female





