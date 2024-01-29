Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Battery, Criminal Threat (1/20-1/26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on H Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
1/20/2024: Minor in Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
1/20/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and A Avenue
67 year old male
1/21/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
51 year old male
1/22/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
1/24/2024: Criminal Threat – Felony on 1400 block on Leyte Road
40 year old male
1/25/2024: Elder Abuse, Petty Theft, and False Personification – Felony on La Jolla Village Drive and Regents Road
48 year old female
1/26/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75
34 year old male
1/26/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
38 year old male
1/26/2024: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Tulagi Road
59 year old female