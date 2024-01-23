Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Falsifying License Plate (1/13-1/19)

Less than 1 min.
Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on J Street and 17th Street
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Trinidad Bend
49 year old male

1/16/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old male

1/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
41 year old male

1/18/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
56 year old female

1/19/2024: Falsifying License Plate and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
34 year old male

1/19/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

