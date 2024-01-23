Coronado Crime Report: Falsifying License Plate (1/13-1/19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on J Street and 17th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Trinidad Bend

49 year old male

1/16/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

1/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

41 year old male

1/18/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

56 year old female

1/19/2024: Falsifying License Plate and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

34 year old male

1/19/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old male





