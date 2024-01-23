Coronado Crime Report: Falsifying License Plate (1/13-1/19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on J Street and 17th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
1/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Trinidad Bend
49 year old male
1/16/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old male
1/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
41 year old male
1/18/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
56 year old female
1/19/2024: Falsifying License Plate and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
34 year old male
1/19/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old male