Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (1/6-1/12)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

1/6/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument – Felony on 1200 block of Churchill Place
53 year old male

1/6/2024: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street
48 year old female

1/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male

1/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
67 year old male

1/9/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and B Avenue
29 year old female

1/10/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
20 year old male

1/11/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
27 year old male



