Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (1/6-1/12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
1/6/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument – Felony on 1200 block of Churchill Place
53 year old male
1/6/2024: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street
48 year old female
1/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male
1/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
67 year old male
1/9/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and B Avenue
29 year old female
1/10/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
20 year old male
1/11/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
27 year old male