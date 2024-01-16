Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property (1/6-1/12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

1/6/2024: Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument – Felony on 1200 block of Churchill Place

53 year old male

1/6/2024: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

48 year old female

1/7/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

1/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue

67 year old male

1/9/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 9th Street and B Avenue

29 year old female

1/10/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

1/11/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

27 year old male






