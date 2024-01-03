Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Community News

Physical Fitness and the Aging Body – Jan. 18

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Getting and staying physically fit can be a challenge as the body ages. If you want to know how to meet this challenge, come to Sharp Coronado Hospital’s presentation, “Fitness & the Aging Body” at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, January 18.

Presented by an exercise specialist from Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sewall Healthy Living Center, this free one-hour interactive session will illuminate what fitness looks like for seniors. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to listen to their bodies in their current fitness program. The presenters will also be advising on how to begin a personal fitness program. Time will be made for answering questions as well.

The presentation starts at 2 pm. Though admission is free, registration is requested. For more information or to register, go to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343 or come by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

“The Upstanders” Screening – Jan. 18

Community News

New California Housing Laws Aimed to Streamline Building Process Take Effect in 2024

Community News

There’s Still Time to Vote (by Jan. 5) for the 2024 Coronado Community READ

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Dec. 21-27, 2023

Community News

Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home – Jan. 12

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Rich History: Join CHA’s Island Icons Program! Orientation Jan. 11

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado’s Recreation and Golf Services Spreads Holiday Joy by Sharing “Jingle Bell” Singing Video

Community News

Individual Instruction with Digital Devices

Community News

Beginning Conversational Spanish at the Spreckels Center Starts Jan. 9

Community News

New Time Slot for Zumba Gold at the Spreckels Center in 2024

Community News

Enroll Your Child In Festive Holiday Recreation Programs

Community News

Armchair Travel: Australia and Tasmania – Dec. 13

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Military

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Crime

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

Military

Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

Sports

Avenue of Heroes: Arthur Paine McArthur

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy –...