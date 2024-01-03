Physical Fitness and the Aging Body – Jan. 18

Getting and staying physically fit can be a challenge as the body ages. If you want to know how to meet this challenge, come to Sharp Coronado Hospital’s presentation, “Fitness & the Aging Body” at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, January 18.

Presented by an exercise specialist from Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sewall Healthy Living Center, this free one-hour interactive session will illuminate what fitness looks like for seniors. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to listen to their bodies in their current fitness program. The presenters will also be advising on how to begin a personal fitness program. Time will be made for answering questions as well.

The presentation starts at 2 pm. Though admission is free, registration is requested. For more information or to register, go to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343 or come by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.





