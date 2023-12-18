Coronado Crime Report: Driving While License Suspended x 2 (12/9-12/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles Report on Glorietta Plaza
Suspect gone on police arrival.
Arrests:
12/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way
48 year old male
12/12/2023: Attempt to Evade a Police Officer and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 200 block of National Avenue
25 year old male
12/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Accident or Injury – Felony on 1700 block of Strand Way
25 year old female
12/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
47 year old male
12/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 10th Street
25 year old male