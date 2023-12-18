Coronado Crime Report: Driving While License Suspended x 2 (12/9-12/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles Report on Glorietta Plaza

Suspect gone on police arrival.

Arrests:

12/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

48 year old male

12/12/2023: Attempt to Evade a Police Officer and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 200 block of National Avenue

25 year old male

12/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Accident or Injury – Felony on 1700 block of Strand Way

25 year old female

12/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

47 year old male

12/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 10th Street

25 year old male





