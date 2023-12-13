Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Individual Instruction with Digital Devices

If you are stymied by your iPhone, iPad, laptop, or other digital device, you can get help learning how to do more with it. The Spreckels Center’s Staff Technologist, Jim Fader, sits patiently with each individual he teaches, going through the basics for some and beyond basics for others.

The 25-minute one-on-one sessions are available for booking Thursdays between the hours of 12 and 3:30 pm and Fridays between the hours of 9 and 11:30 am. Bring your iPhone, iPad, or laptop for hands-on learning.

The fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. To schedule an appointment, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or either call 619-522-7343 or come by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



